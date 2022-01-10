KKR Clinches $4B Health Care Growth Equity Fund

By Charlie Innis (January 10, 2022, 6:03 PM EST) -- KKR & Co. Inc. closed its latest health care growth equity fund at $4 billion of capital commitments, nearly triple what it raised in its predecessor, the private equity giant said Monday. The fund, dubbed KKR Health Care Strategic Growth Fund II, or HCSG II, will focus on multiple subsectors in the health care industry, including the biopharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostics and tools and health care information technology space, KKR said. The $4 billion fund nabbed much more than what New York-headquartered KKR raised in a previous iteration. The firm closed on its first health care growth equity vehicle in November...

