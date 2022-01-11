Wilkinson Barker Adds FCC Veteran As Partner In DC

By Jack Rodgers (January 11, 2022, 2:22 PM EST) -- Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP has added a former Federal Communications Commission leader with expertise in telecommunications regulation to its Washington, D.C., office, the firm announced Monday. Daniel Kahn joins the firm as a partner after spending the past 7½ years with the FCC, where he was deputy chief and then chief of the agency's Competition Policy Division in the Wireline Competition Bureau and, most recently, that bureau's associate chief, according to his LinkedIn profile. In an email to Law360 on Tuesday, Kahn said he was grateful for his time with the FCC, lauding his colleagues there as "an extraordinary group of public...

