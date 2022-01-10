Ex-Dentons Partners Set Up Arbitration Shop In Paris

By Emily Lever (January 10, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Two senior dispute resolution and arbitration partners at Dentons have struck out on their own to start an arbitration boutique in Paris, the new firm has announced. Barton Legum and Jean-Christophe Honlet left the global legal behemoth to open the doors of Honlet Legum Arbitration on Jan. 4, according to an announcement on the firm's website. Legum co-chaired Dentons' global litigation and dispute resolution practice, while Honlet led the international arbitration practice for 12 years. Honlet Legum is billing itself as being able to take on cases that the founders were conflicted out of at Dentons. "The arbitration boutique structure will...

