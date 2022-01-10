Telecom Loses 3rd Bid For Justices To Review FCC Clawback

By Christopher Cole (January 10, 2022, 4:51 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned down a Colorado phone company's third petition for high court review of the Federal Communications Commission's clawback of more than $6 million in wrongly disbursed federal subsidies. The justices denied certiorari to Blanca Telephone Co. in an order list without comment after the telecom had urged the high court to reject a Tenth Circuit panel ruling that upheld the FCC's decision to demand the return of funds plus interest and fees. The commission ruled years ago that subsidies went toward mobile service in Blanca's high-cost rural Colorado service area even though the carrier was...

