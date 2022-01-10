Justices Seek SG's View On Fed. Circ. Undoing Winch Verdict

By Andrew Karpan (January 10, 2022, 5:38 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked the government for its take on a Federal Circuit ruling that axed an engineer's ​​$1.8 million jury win against a theatrical winch-maker in a fight over how much power appellate judges have to define the terms of a patent after a verdict. The note from the justices is at least the second time they indicated some interest in a petition from a company run by engineer Olaf Soot, which won a $1.8 million verdict from a New York jury in 2018 against a winch-making company owned by Daktronics Inc. About a year ago, a Federal...

