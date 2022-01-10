Justices To Review Nuclear Workers' Comp. Law

By Jennifer Doherty (January 10, 2022, 11:42 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to review a Washington state law that the federal government says exposes it to massive liability by presuming that federal contractors' illnesses at the Hanford nuclear remediation site are occupation-related. The Trump administration had assailed the workers' compensation law after it was enacted in 2018 as a violation of the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause for allegedly discriminating against federal land and contractors and trying to regulate the federal government. However, both a Washington district court judge and the Ninth Circuit have upheld the state law, known as Washington House Bill 1723. The Biden administration brought...

