High Court Stays Out Of $700M Texas Refinery Case

By Clark Mindock (January 10, 2022, 12:41 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday decided not to review a Texas state court's decision forcing a John Wood Group PLC unit to face claims it's responsible for an indirect subsidiary's work for Enterprise Products Partners on a propane facility. The high court rejected the appeal after British holding company Amec Foster Wheeler Ltd. argued that a divide between state courts on specific jurisdiction warranted the review of the case, in which Enterprise is seeking $700 million in damages over an Amec Texas subsidiary's work. Amec had argued in requesting the appeal that two state courts had inappropriately determined that two executives...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS