High Court Won't Touch FAA Applicant's FOIA Fight

By Grace Dixon (January 10, 2022, 5:30 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to upend an en banc Ninth Circuit ruling that shielded documents requested by an air traffic control applicant through the Freedom of Information Act because the documents drafted by a third-party consultant were exempt from release. The justices denied certiorari to the appeal lodged by rejected air traffic control candidate Jorge Alejandro Rojas in July, pushing for answers to his 2015 request for documents related to the Federal Aviation Administration's assessment of his application. The high court decision cements a March ruling from the Ninth Circuit, finding that documents Rojas requested were protected under the...

