Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

High Court Won't Touch FAA Applicant's FOIA Fight

By Grace Dixon (January 10, 2022, 5:30 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to upend an en banc Ninth Circuit ruling that shielded documents requested by an air traffic control applicant through the Freedom of Information Act because the documents drafted by a third-party consultant were exempt from release.

The justices denied certiorari to the appeal lodged by rejected air traffic control candidate Jorge Alejandro Rojas in July, pushing for answers to his 2015 request for documents related to the Federal Aviation Administration's assessment of his application.

The high court decision cements a March ruling from the Ninth Circuit, finding that documents Rojas requested were protected under the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!