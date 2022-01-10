Justices Won't Touch Disbarred Immigration Atty's Conviction

By Alyssa Aquino (January 10, 2022, 4:57 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to touch a disbarred immigration attorney's identity theft conviction tied to the falsification of clients' asylum applications, snubbing her claim that prosecutors only added the charge to ensure a minimum two-year prison sentence. Andreea Dumitru had urged the justices to review and overturn her aggravated identity theft conviction, which carries a mandatory two-year sentence, arguing she shouldn't have been charged with stealing her clients' identities, as she hadn't attempted to pass herself off as any of them or take any immigration benefits to which they were entitled. But the high court shunned her petition,...

