Cargo Equipment Cos. Say UK Merger Concerns Are Flawed

By J. Edward Moreno (January 11, 2022, 6:05 PM EST) -- Finnish cargo handling equipment outfits Cargotec Corp. and Konecranes PLC are pushing back on the United Kingdom's antitrust watchdog's concerns about competition for a number of different products for port services. In a response made public Monday, the two companies said the Competition and Markets Authority's provisional findings "display a host of legal and factual flaws," including inadequate market testing and a faulty bidding analysis. The companies also rejected the CMA's proposed remedies and proposed their own. "These errors are fundamental and pervasive, and their impact on the overall assessment in the [provisional findings] is so significant that not only are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS