Artist Claims 'Walking Dead' Author Stole 'Invincible' Rights

By Craig Clough (January 10, 2022, 5:04 PM EST) -- Robert Kirkman was hit with a suit in California federal court Sunday by an artist who claims the author of the "The Walking Dead" and other heralded comic books fraudulently induced his fellow co-creator out of rights to their shared comic book series "Invincible." William Crabtree says in the suit that he co-created the series as the colorist for the first 50 issues and contributed the setting, costumes, mood and "overall look and feel" of the comic. After the comic book and graphic novel series was created, Crabtree says Kirkman made false representations while inducing him to sign a certificate of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS