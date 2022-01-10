High Court Won't Hear Defamation Suits Against Alex Jones

By Jonathan Capriel (January 10, 2022, 9:00 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal by conspiracy theorist and Infowars host Alex Jones, who hoped to snuff out defamation lawsuits filed by the families of children killed in the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut. The denial means Jones and his website Infowars LLC, which is based in Austin, Texas, won't be able to use the state's free speech law, the Texas Citizens Participation Act, to end the lawsuits. The suits seek damages for intentional infliction of emotional distress over his many comments that cast doubt on the 2012 school massacre, which claimed the...

