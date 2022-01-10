Texas Regulatory Atty Joins Baker Botts In Austin

By Jessica Corso (January 10, 2022, 3:18 PM EST) -- Baker Botts LLP has hired a former in-house counsel at Texas' grid regulator to join its global projects department as a partner in Austin, the firm announced Monday. Juliana Morehead Sersen spent 12 years at the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, the organization that oversees Texas' electric grid. At Baker Botts, Sersen will use her experience to advise the firm's energy clients on regulatory and complex market matters, the firm said. She "will be key in helping us meet the increasing demand we are seeing from clients seeking advice on changes in the regulated power market, particularly in Texas,"...

