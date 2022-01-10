Chancery Rejects Fast-Tracking Of $6.7B Arena Merger Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (January 10, 2022, 5:42 PM EST) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Monday shot down as unsupported a stockholder bid for an order fast-tracking action on a preliminary injunction to block an Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shareholder vote on a $6.7 billion company acquisition by Pfizer Inc. Vice Chancellor Paul A. Fioravanti found in a four-page letter decision that the proposed class complaint and motion to expedite — filed Jan. 5 in the name of Arena stockholder Herbert Silverberg — failed to show that financial projections in a proxy statement for the deal are materially incomplete or misleading and justify an injunction. "Instead, the complaint and motion to expedite are premised upon the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS