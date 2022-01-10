McGuireWoods Adds Ex-Fort Hood Panel Member As Partner

By Jack Rodgers (January 10, 2022, 4:34 PM EST) -- McGuireWoods LLP has added a U.S. Army veteran and experienced trial lawyer to its government investigations and white collar litigation department in the firm's Washington and Tysons, Virginia, offices, the firm announced Monday. Jack White joins McGuireWoods as a partner after working at Tysons-based Fluet Huber & Hoang PLLC as a partner for a little over nine years, according to his LinkedIn profile. The firm notes that White has extensive experience in federal contracting, technology and other business sectors, as well as in working with civil litigation. White is a former member of the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee, a group...

