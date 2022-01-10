Justices Refuse Patent Eligibility Row, 3 Other IP Cases

By Ryan Davis (January 10, 2022, 8:09 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up four cases including a patent-eligibility decision favoring Dropbox, reviews by the patent office director under the recent Arthrex decision, a nine-figure judgment against Medtronic and a trademark dispute over the word "freelancer." Here's a look at the cases. Unless otherwise stated, counsel for the parties didn't immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday. WhitServe LLC v. Dropbox Refusing again to address the standard for patent eligibility, the justices denied a cert petition that WhitServe filed in November, which sought review of the Federal Circuit's finding that its computer storage patent...

