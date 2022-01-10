High Court Won't Hear Off-Label Ad Suit Against Taro

By Adam Lidgett (January 10, 2022, 5:49 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday shot down a bid to revive a suit that claimed that Taro Pharmaceutical USA Inc. promoted off-label uses of a heart medication, refusing to take on a Second Circuit decision backing the case's dismissal. The justices denied a bid from a group of plaintiffs led by Judith Frei that asked the high court to take up a challenge to an April Second Circuit finding that none of the claims against the drugmaker were plausibly pled. The justices didn't give their reasoning behind the denial. The suit had claimed that Taro failed to stop its drug...

