Fed. Circ. Upholds 41% Duties On Diamond Saw Blades

By Jennifer Doherty (January 10, 2022, 7:26 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Monday unanimously backed duties topping 41% on Chinese saw blade exporters who cooperated in a U.S. Commerce Department investigation, even though the margin was calculated using another company's penalty rate. The three-judge panel affirmed recent decisions from the U.S. Court of International Trade against a coalition of exporters led by Bosun Tools Co. Ltd. Both courts agreed that Commerce's duty rate was backed by evidence indicating that the department's saw blade tariffs have trended upward annually and that the tariff calculations met statutory requirements outlined in the Tariff Act of 1930's anti-dumping duties provisions. "Commerce reasonably...

