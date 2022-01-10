High Court Won't Take VA Benefits Dispute For Second Time

By Daniel Wilson (January 10, 2022, 6:18 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take a veteran's high-profile case seeking decades of retroactive disability benefits following a post-traumatic stress disorder diagnosis, after a divided Federal Circuit had refused to hear the case en banc. U.S. Marine Corps veteran James Kisor had asked the justices to review whether the Federal Circuit had appropriately interpreted a disputed term in a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs benefits regulation, after a split panel of the circuit court found that the VA had reasonably denied retroactive benefits while granting his 2006 benefits claim. The full court later declined to revisit the panel's...

