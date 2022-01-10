Robinhood Fights 'Meme Stock' Claims As Apex Gets A Win

By Elise Hansen (January 10, 2022, 8:21 PM EST) -- Apex Clearing Corp. on Monday shook claims that it wrongly blocked investors from buying "meme stocks" during last year's market volatility, while Robinhood argued it too should prevail against investors' claims of market manipulation. U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga found that investor claims against Apex Clearing Corp. had not been properly consolidated in the multidistrict litigation over the "meme stock" wars. The MDL stems from a tsunami of claims filed against brokers, clearinghouses and other financial players after they imposed trading restrictions on stocks such as GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. during a period of exceptional volatility early...

