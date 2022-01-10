Gov't Says CEO In $2B Tax Fraud Case Faking Dementia

By Michelle Casady (January 10, 2022, 5:51 PM EST) -- The federal government and the target of what prosecutors have said is the largest ever U.S. tax fraud case against an individual exchanged briefs on Friday, with counsel for Robert T. Brockman saying his dementia makes him incompetent to stand trial and federal prosecutors calling the alleged illness an act. The CEO of a multibillion-dollar software company has been charged with using offshore entities to hide approximately $2 billion from the IRS. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) The briefs were filed Friday, following an eight-day competency hearing — featuring testimony from nine doctors — that took place before U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks...

