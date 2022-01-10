Ill. Panel Lets Medical Group Out Of Cardiac Negligence Suit

By Lauraann Wood (January 10, 2022, 6:08 PM EST) -- A southern Illinois medical group was excused from a lawsuit claiming a man received fatally negligent cardiac care because his family's settlement with his cardiologist resolved the only claim anchoring the group to the suit, a state appellate panel said Friday. The three-judge panel said a trial court correctly granted Physician Services Corp. of Southern Illinois Inc. summary judgment in plaintiff Penny Campbell-Henry's wrongful death suit because her claims against the medical group were rooted only in various liability. Campbell-Henry named both cardiologist Dr. Walter Parham and Physician Services in one count of her lawsuit claiming Kent Henry suffered cardiac issues...

