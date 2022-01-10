Insurer Avoids Injury Coverage For Ropes Course Designer

By Hope Patti (January 10, 2022, 5:11 PM EST) -- An insurer is off the hook in covering a ropes course designer who constructed a challenge course used by an Ohio university that left an incoming student injured, a federal judge ruled, saying an athletic participants exclusion barred coverage for the student's underlying suit. An insurer has no duty to defend or indemnify a ropes course designer who constructed a challenge course used by an Ohio university that left an incoming student injured, a federal judge ruled, citing an athletic participants exclusion. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Mid-Continent Excess & Surplus Insurance Co. has no duty to defend or indemnify Experiential Systems Inc.,...

