Limetree Says Appeal Of Sale Is No Reason To Delay Closing

By Rick Archer (January 10, 2022, 8:55 PM EST) -- The owner of the environmentally troubled Limetree Bay Refinery told a Texas bankruptcy judge on Monday that there was nothing to a failed bidder's appeal of his decision to reopen the auction for the U.S. Virgin Islands facility that would warrant delaying the closure of the sale. In its motion, Limetree Bay asked Judge David Jones of U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas to deny a motion by St. Croix Energy, which had won the original auction but fell short in the renewed bidding, to stay the closure of the sale to the winning bidder pending its appeal...

