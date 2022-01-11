10th Circ. Revives Cameroonian Asylum Bid Over Ambiguity

By Grace Dixon (January 11, 2022, 2:44 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit revived a Cameroon national's bid for asylum in the face of alleged political persecution and torture, after finding that the Board of Immigration Appeals erred by failing to treat his testimony as credible. A unanimous three-judge panel ordered the immigration court in a published opinion Monday to revisit its earlier ruling sinking Nkemchap Nelvis Takwi's bid to avoid deportation to the country where he was allegedly targeted and tortured for his membership in a political camp advocating a separatist movement. The panel determined that the BIA erred when it based its dismissal on an assumption of adverse credibility,...

