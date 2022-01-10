Decision Delayed On Whether Talc Spinoff Stay Shelters J&J

By Rick Archer (January 10, 2022, 3:34 PM EST) -- A New Jersey bankruptcy judge Monday postponed a decision on whether Johnson & Johnson can be sheltered by the litigation pause for its bankrupt talc spinoff for two weeks after tort claimants asked for more time to wait for a district court ruling on the case. At a virtual status conference U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Kaplan said because spinoff LTL Management won't be harmed by another two weeks of the status quo he would grant the request by the two talc claimants committees to push the hearing on the stay back from its prior scheduled date of Tuesday to at least...

