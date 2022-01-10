Del. High Court Relieves Chubb Of Defending Opioid Suits

By Shane Dilworth (January 10, 2022, 7:44 PM EST) -- The Delaware Supreme Court ruled Monday that three Chubb units have no duty to defend Rite Aid in suits brought by Ohio counties over the costs of responding to the opioid epidemic, reversing a trial court's finding that the actions sought potentially covered damages. The Delaware Supreme Court said Monday there was no duty for three Chubb units to defend Rite Aid in suits brought by Ohio counties over the cost of responding to the opioid epidemic. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) The 4-1 majority, led by Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr., said the insurers have no duty to defend the pharmacy giant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS