3rd Circ. Doubts Merck Worker's Arbitration Award In Pay Row

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (January 10, 2022, 7:55 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Monday scrutinized a union's bid to reinstate an arbitration award in favor of a Merck & Co. Inc. employee who sought more pay for his attendance at a work anniversary lunch, suggesting the arbitrator stretched the terms of the collective bargaining agreement. During an oral argument, a three-judge panel questioned the United Steelworkers' argument that the arbitrator's award of four hours of pay to the employee was based on a "rational interpretation" of the collective bargaining agreement at issue. The appeals court zeroed in on a "zipper clause" that Merck says extinguished terms in place prior to...

