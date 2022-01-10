9th Circ. Axes Filipino Man's Deportation Order For Arson

By Grace Dixon (January 10, 2022, 8:28 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday ruled that a Filipino man's arson conviction in California was not a match to the federal equivalent because the state statute criminalized a broader range of conduct, overturning a removal order from the Board of Immigration Appeals. A three-judge panel reversed Longinos Cadena Togonon's order of removal, issued by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security following his three-year sentence for a 2015 arson conviction under the California Penal Code. In a published opinion, the panel ruled unanimously that although both the California statute and the federal statute require that the perpetrator act "maliciously," California courts had...

