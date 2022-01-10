Zimbabwe Must Pay $50M Award In Mining Fight, Suit Says

By Caroline Simson (January 10, 2022, 7:46 PM EST) -- Zimbabwe still hasn't paid a $50 million arbitral award owed to two companies it partnered with to mine for nickel after their plans soured more than a decade ago amid allegations of corruption, according to documents filed in Washington, D.C., on Monday. Amaplat Mauritius Ltd. and Amari Nickel Holdings Zimbabwe Ltd., a Mauritius subsidiary of international resource investment company Amari Resources International, asked the D.C. federal court to enforce a 2019 ruling from a court in Zambia that had confirmed the award they won from an International Chamber of Commerce tribunal in early 2014. The two companies won the award after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS