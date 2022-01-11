Mich. Health Care Group Strikes $3M Deal In ERISA Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (January 11, 2022, 3:25 PM EST) -- Michigan-based Bronson Healthcare Group Inc. agreed to pay $3 million to settle a proposed class action filed by workers alleging retirement plan mismanagement that led to more than $10 million in losses, according to a memorandum filed in federal court. The proposed settlement would benefit approximately 21,528 members of the group's retirement plan, and represents nearly one-fifth of the total estimated losses caused by poorly performing funds and excessive plan fees, according to the filing from plaintiffs in Michigan federal court Monday. Total losses were estimated at roughly $16.38 million, with retirement plan fees exceeding a reasonable amount by $5.89 million,...

