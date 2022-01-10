Canadian Investor's Visa Case Tossed After Agency Reversal

By Mike LaSusa (January 10, 2022, 6:40 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Seattle on Monday tossed a Canadian berry farm executive's lawsuit claiming U.S. Customs and Border Protection wrongly denied him entry to the U.S. based on suspected drug trafficking ties after CBP reversed its decision. CBP told the court in November that it had reversed its 2018 determination that Talveer Singh Gill couldn't enter the country. That reversal leaves Gill without a reason to continue the suit, U.S. District Judge Marsha Pechman said. "Plaintiff cannot reasonably expect the alleged wrongful behavior to recur," the judge said. "Defendants would not vacate such a finding unless they had concluded it were not...

