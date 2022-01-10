Republicans Sue To Stop NYC's Noncitizen Voting Law

By Jennifer Doherty (January 10, 2022, 7:34 PM EST) -- The Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit Monday to block a New York City law extending voting rights to noncitizens, calling the measure a "radical scheme" and "a blatant attack on election integrity." Passed by the New York City Council in December, the law took effect Saturday after both former Mayor Bill DeBlasio and current Mayor Eric Adams failed to either veto or sign it within 30 days. The measure will allow close to 800,000 foreign residents of the Big Apple to participate in municipal elections, a development the RNC, New York Republicans and individual naturalized U.S. citizens are challenging as...

