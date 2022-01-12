Supplement Co. Inks $1.7M Deal Ending Toxic Drink Claims

By Jonathan Capriel (January 12, 2022, 4:30 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has given preliminary approval for a $1.7 million settlement between consumers and the makers and sellers of recalled dietary supplement All Day Energy Greens that allegedly sickened and killed some of its customers. The deal would end a consolidated class action that claimed that Naturmed Inc., which also did business as the Institute for Vibrant Living or IVL, failed to timely issue a public recall of its all-natural energy drink, which was allegedly tainted with contaminants that caused nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dehydration, comas and death. Other defendants named and which settled were Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc., which...

