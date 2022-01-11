Prosecutor's Bid To Tap Pipeline-Funded Account Questioned

By Victoria McKenzie (January 11, 2022, 8:12 PM EST) -- As hundreds of Enbridge Line 3 pipeline protesters fight criminal charges in Minnesota state courts, at least one county prosecutor has attempted to seek reimbursement for his efforts from a controversial public safety fund bankrolled by the pipeline company itself, an advocacy group found. The Center for Protest Law and Litigation obtained Hubbard County Attorney Jonathan Frieden's requests last week as part of its ongoing investigation into the multimillion-dollar fund, which was imposed as a condition on the oil company's public permit for the $2.9 billion Line 3 project. While other law enforcement entities were granted $4.7 million in reimbursements from...

