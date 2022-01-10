Regeneron Wins Access To FDA Docs In Kickback Suit

By Brian Dowling (January 10, 2022, 6:20 PM EST) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals can see U.S Food and Drug Administration documents that the company says could undermine claims it paid illegal kickbacks to doctors who prescribed its eye disease drug, a Boston federal judge said Monday. Regeneron is accused by the government of violating the False Claims Act by making improper payments to doctors who prescribed its Eylea drug for wet age-related macular degeneration in the form of coordinated donations to a copay assistance foundation. The government, in its June 2020 complaint, opened the door to inquiring about Genentech Inc.'s competing drug, Avastin, in saying it had "comparable efficacy" to Eylea when...

