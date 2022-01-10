Judge Wants To 'Draw The Line' In Trump Riot Immunity Claim

By Khorri Atkinson (January 10, 2022, 8:17 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge pushed back Monday on former President Donald Trump's claim that he has "absolute immunity" from three suits seeking to hold him and others liable for inciting last year's deadly U.S. Capitol attack and called into question Trump's long delay in calling off his supporters who carried out the riot. A judge seemed skeptical Monday that former President Donald Trump had "absolute immunity" from suits seeking to hold him accountable for the attack on the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Chris Seward) U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta expressed strong reservations over Trump's presidential immunity claim, including that his demand to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS