Full 1st Circ. Revives Asylum Bid, Faulting 'Erratic' Gang Data

By Alyssa Aquino (January 11, 2022, 4:50 PM EST) -- The full First Circuit has revived a Salvadoran national's asylum case, rapping an immigration judge for relying on a police database with an "erratic" gang membership identification system to deem the man untruthful. An immigration judge and the Board of Immigration Appeals had both denied Cristian Josue Diaz Ortiz's claims of being an evangelical Christian who raised MS-13's ire by refusing to join and preaching against gang life, saying his testimony wasn't credible in light of a Boston Police Department-run gang database that identified Diaz Ortiz as a likely MS-13 gang member. A split First Circuit panel backed the immigration court...

