Barbara Kruger Asks Justices To Mull Warhol Fair Use Ruling

By Tiffany Hu (January 12, 2022, 4:53 PM EST) -- American conceptual artist Barbara Kruger is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to look into the Second Circuit's decision that found Andy Warhol's artwork didn't make fair use of a photo of music legend Prince, saying that such works are "far from lacking creativity." In a 34-page amicus brief filed on Monday, Kruger and art scholar Robert Storr backed the Andy Warhol Foundation's petition to review the Second Circuit's March ruling that a series of Warhol prints infringed Lynn Goldsmith's copyrighted photo of Prince. The appeals court had overturned a lower court ruling that the works were transformative enough to constitute fair...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS