Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Barbara Kruger Asks Justices To Mull Warhol Fair Use Ruling

By Tiffany Hu (January 12, 2022, 4:53 PM EST) -- American conceptual artist Barbara Kruger is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to look into the Second Circuit's decision that found Andy Warhol's artwork didn't make fair use of a photo of music legend Prince, saying that such works are "far from lacking creativity."

In a 34-page amicus brief filed on Monday, Kruger and art scholar Robert Storr backed the Andy Warhol Foundation's petition to review the Second Circuit's March ruling that a series of Warhol prints infringed Lynn Goldsmith's copyrighted photo of Prince. The appeals court had overturned a lower court ruling that the works were transformative enough to constitute fair...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!