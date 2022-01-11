Engineering Co. Still Faces Flint Water Study Claims At Trial

By Morgan Conley (January 11, 2022, 3:59 PM EST) -- An engineering company must face claims it didn't do enough to protect Flint residents from lead exposure after it was hired by the city to study its drinking water, a Michigan federal judge said, partially rejecting the company's bid for a win ahead of the first bellwether trial beginning next month. In a 50-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Judith E. Levy on Monday rejected Veolia North America LLC's attempt to shut down Flint residents' claims that it acted negligently after it was hired by the city in early 2015 to evaluate the quality of the residents' water. But Judge Levy agreed...

