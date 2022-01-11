Ex-Trump Official Must Face Bulk Of $9M Fraud Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (January 11, 2022, 6:49 PM EST) -- A Trump-era State Department appointee will have to face most of a lawsuit accusing him and a Philadelphia-based attorney of stealing over $9 million from an investment firm, a Pennsylvania federal judge has ruled, though the court trimmed certain claims from the suit. U.S. District Judge Eduardo C. Robreno dismissed with prejudice a declaratory judgment claim the investment firm and its owner leveled against former State Department Deputy Chief of Protocol Michael Karloutsos and attorney James M. Rodgers. The court also dismissed without prejudice counts of alter ego and fraud, and struck a constructive trust claim, saying it was redundant....

