Construction Group Of The Year: King & Spalding

By Adrian Cruz (February 23, 2022, 4:39 PM EST) -- King & Spalding LLP worked on major projects over the past year, including the development of a $500 billion Saudi city from scratch, earning it a third consecutive year as one of Law360's 2021 Construction Groups of the Year. King & Spalding's construction practice has around 50 attorneys dedicated to dispute work and a further 20 on the transactional side located throughout the firm's offices in Austin, Texas; Houston; New York City; Atlanta; San Francisco; Washington, D.C.; London; Paris; Singapore; Abu Dhabi; and Dubai, according to partners Scott Greer and Mike Stenglein. "We look to be involved in the biggest and...

