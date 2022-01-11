JPMorgan Exec Says Prudential Cut Benefits After Car Crash

By Brian Dowling (January 11, 2022, 11:48 AM EST) -- The Prudential Insurance Company of America denied disability benefits to a JPMorgan Chase Bank NA employee injured in a career-ending, on-the-job car crash by using biased medical vendors unlicensed in Massachusetts, according to a federal lawsuit filed Monday. Massachusetts resident Kevin C. Ivanoski — who spent 12 years as a VP for the big bank in London and Columbus, Ohio, prior to the crash — said Prudential sourced its benefit denial not from the doctors closest to his treatment, but from the insurer's chosen clinicians who "assist insurance companies in terminating insurance benefit claims." "The only professionals who disagree with the...

