Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOI Must Rethink Staying Out Of Tribal Disenrollment Fight

By Andrew Westney (January 11, 2022, 8:32 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge said the U.S. Department of the Interior "determined the right outcome –– for mostly the right reasons" in deciding not to intervene in the disenrolling of Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe members, but the judge still sent claims by former members back to the agency for reconsideration.

Dozens of former members of the federally recognized Saginaw Chippewa tribe claimed that the DOI failed to live up to its mandatory duty to prevent tribe members enrolled under a 1986 law from later being thrown out of the tribe and asked the court to order the DOI to step in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!