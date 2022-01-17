Linklaters Opens Dutch Supreme Court Practice With New Hire

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (January 17, 2022, 6:27 PM GMT) -- Law firm Linklaters LLP has announced a new practice at its Dutch offices dedicated to Supreme Court litigation, saying it wants to be prepared as this type of legal action becomes increasingly important in the Netherlands. Linklaters' new Supreme Court litigation group launched on Jan. 1 with the recruitment of Bart Fleuren, an expert on legal action in the Netherland's highest court, from De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek. Fleuren, who has more than 10 years of experience in disputes in the country's highest court and has acted in over 50 cases before the Supreme Court of the Netherlands, told Law360 that litigation at...

