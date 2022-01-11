3 Firms Drive Aptiv's $4.3B Deal For Auto Software Maker

By Benjamin Horney (January 11, 2022, 8:43 AM EST) -- Irish technology firm Aptiv, advised by Paul Weiss and Covington, will pay $4.3 billion to pick up Ropes & Gray-led software company Wind River from private equity firm TPG, the companies said Tuesday, in a move meant to fortify the buyer's connected vehicle capabilities. The all-cash transaction calls for Dublin-headquartered Aptiv PLC to acquire Alameda, California-based Wind River Systems from TPG Capital, according to a statement. Formed in 1981, Wind River serves more than 1,700 customers globally, offering internet-connected software for use in an array of industries, including aerospace and development, telecommunications, industrial and automotive. The company, which posted revenues of...

