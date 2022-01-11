Confection Maker Dodges Claims It Fudged Package Amounts

By Jonathan Capriel (January 11, 2022, 5:39 PM EST) -- An Illinois district court ordered candy buyers to refile their lawsuit accusing Kilwins Quality Confections Inc. of cheating customers by exaggerating the amount of sweets in its packages, saying their complaint failed to show they suffered $5 million in damages. U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber said Monday he doesn't have subject-matter jurisdiction in this case because consumers haven't sufficiently proven that the damages they suffered due to Kilwins alleged fraud met the financial minimum set out by the Class Action Fairness Act. The judge said that the lawsuit amounted to almost $3.9 million in total damages, even after assuming the...

