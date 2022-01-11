Premier League Wins $213M Dispute With Chinese TV Co.

By Silvia Martelli (January 11, 2022, 5:28 PM GMT) -- A court ordered a Chinese broadcaster on Tuesday to pay England's top soccer league at least $213 million in missed payments for a $700 million TV rights deal that went south amid the COVID-19 outbreak. English football's top tier has been granted summary judgment in its fight to recover money from a Chinese broadcaster for rights to air live matches and highlights. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson) High Court Judge Peter Fraser granted The Football Association Premier League Ltd. summary judgment in its fight to recover money that it was owed by PPLive Sports International Ltd. under a contract for rights to air...

