Michelman & Robinson Opens First Texas Office, Plans 2nd

By Jessica Corso (January 11, 2022, 4:44 PM EST) -- The California-based law firm Michelman & Robinson LLP opened its first ever Texas office in Dallas this month and has plans to open a second location in a matter of weeks, Law360 learned Tuesday. Michelman, a mid-sized law firm headquartered in Los Angeles, announced on Tuesday that it has tapped litigators and data experts Matthew Yarbrough and Jason Blackstone to run the new space in Dallas, which began operations on Jan. 3. Yarbrough told Law360 that the firm's growth in Texas doesn't end in Dallas — there are plans to open a second office in an undisclosed location in two or...

