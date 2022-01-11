Proskauer Tax Malpractice Case Taken Up By Ga. High Court

By Andrew Strickler (January 11, 2022, 4:30 PM EST) -- Georgia's top court agreed Tuesday to hear an appeal in a malpractice case focused on a dicey tax opinion written by Proskauer Rose LLP lawyers two decades ago. In an order granting review, the Georgia Supreme Court said it would consider whether two investors' claims against the BigLaw firm were barred by a four-year statute of limitations for a legal malpractice claim, as a state appellate court found last summer. Counsel for Proskauer and for the investors, who blame the firm for penalties they suffered long after a tax-shelter scheme Proskauer signed off on imploded, were also directed to address whether...

